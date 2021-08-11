See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Alan Colby, DO

Psychiatry
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Colby, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Colby works at Kenton A. Brown, M.D., RA in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimal Psychiatry PLLC
    1600 W 38th St Ste 404, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-7741
  2. 2
    3307 Northland Dr Ste 320, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-7741

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Colby, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326162389
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Colby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Colby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Colby works at Kenton A. Brown, M.D., RA in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Colby’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

