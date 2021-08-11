Dr. Colby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Colby, DO
Dr. Alan Colby, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Optimal Psychiatry PLLC1600 W 38th St Ste 404, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-7741
- 2 3307 Northland Dr Ste 320, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-7741
I absolutely loved seeing Dr.Colby for my psychiatric therapy need. Thank you to him, and I miss him with therapy in Austin! Thank you, "Jj."
About Dr. Alan Colby, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326162389
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
