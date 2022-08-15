Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Southland Neurologic Associates3747 Worsham Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 430-4513
-
2
Southland Neurologic Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He explained things very thoroughly and listened to me.
About Dr. Alan Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1902843659
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- MIT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
