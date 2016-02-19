Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bronx1200 Waters Pl Ste 110, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 863-4366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Very professional, friendly, and have patience with patients. Appears knowledgeable, confident and thorough. He eases fearful tensions, and makes one feel comfortable.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295793545
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
