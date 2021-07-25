Dr. Alan Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Cohen, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Med and Sur|Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 560-5408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience is apparently much the same as former reviewers Fonesca, Priest and Gibson. I couldn't have said it better. Dr. Cohen is a good guy; humble, helpful, has a sense of humor, listens, is honest and instills trust in his patients. He takes his time, nothing is rushed and, again, I can't impress this enough, HE LISTENS. That's so important to me when choosing a doctor. I feel safe with him and trust in his decisions on my behalf and, if a 10 were available, I'd give him a 10. He deserves it! His staff is just like him. They are warm, friendly, capable and caring people. I have met only one other doctor in my life to whom I would give this glowing review and believe me, I have met many, many doctors. I really like Dr. Cohen and his staff, very much. I HATE his air conditioning. Too hot for me, and I'd still go if his office were in a sweatshop!
About Dr. Alan Cohen, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265461842
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn
- Mercy Catheterization Med Center|Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Comm Hosp S Broward|Comm Hospital S Broward|South Broward Community Health Services
- College Of Osteopathic Med and Sur|Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine &amp; Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
