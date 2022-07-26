Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-7851
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Frustrated with my regular walking gait having changed to a shuffle combined w/ memory issues, I eventually was sent for an MRI that revealed I had a colloid cyst at the base of my brain. I was advised to go directly to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The term "providence" comes to mind. Johns Hopkins Hospital has been in my backyard all my life and I just didn't realize the world-renowned talent they have there until this incident. Dr. Alan Cohen was assigned to me and was very personable. He didn't mind my repeated questions and showed empathy/compassion as well as excitement when I remembered the little stuff. What made me fall in love w/ him was when he called me on my mobile phone from another spot in the hospital pre-surgery to check in on me, a chitty-chat. I just had a 6 week post-surgery meeting with him and he continued to knock my socks off. He said: "You do know that I'm a pediatric surgeon, don't you?". I responded: "Yes. It's a good thing becaue I'm a big baby!"
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093731978
- Natl Hosp Queens Square
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hosps
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Neurosurgery
