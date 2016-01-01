Overview

Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Cardiovascular Consultants in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.