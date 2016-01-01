Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
New Hyde Park Office3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 411, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
About Dr. Alan Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053399600
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Geo Wash University Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
