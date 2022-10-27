Dr. Alan Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Chu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.9275 SW 152nd St Ste 212, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 255-5995
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 255-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains the condition thoroughly; very calm and provides a piece of mind.
About Dr. Alan Chu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hosp & Ctr For Hlth Scis
- Brown Medical School
- Brown U Providence
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
