Dr. Alan Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Chu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uc Regents Ucla Dmpg Santa Monica Hematologyoncology2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3362
-
2
Ucla Center for East-west Medicine1250 La Venta Dr Ste 101A, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 416-0557
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr. Chu has been my doctor for years. By now my partner/staff/relatives/friends have become his patient because we all experience him as caring, knowledgable and attentive. Dr. Chu is fluent in both Western and Eastern modalities which make him a rare find in the medical world. I'm deeply grateful for Dr. Chu.
About Dr. Alan Chu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659766715
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.