Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Christensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
Dr. Christensen is a consummate professional. I have never been treated as “just” a patient by him. He is personable, caring and passionate about his patients. I will continue to go to him and highly recommend him to anyone if they want the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Alan Christensen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649241597
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center - St. Vincent's Hospital
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
- New York University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.