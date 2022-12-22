Overview

Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.