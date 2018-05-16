Overview

Dr. Alan Chiemprabha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Chiemprabha works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.