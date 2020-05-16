Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cu-Chiam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD
Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Healthcare Partners Georgia West End1188 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 Directions (404) 755-8996
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was very upsetting and terrifying because some of the staff were not wearing their face masks and Thought it was funny. I love Dr.Cuchiam and Dr.Sharon, They have always been very professional And caring for over the 20 some years l and many of my family members have being patient between the both Physician. Dr.Cuchiam and Dr.Sharon always wearing their face masks when l come in for my clinic visits, this coronavirus is really serious and I would appreciate if someone in authority would please address to the others to wear their MASKS at all times while coming in contact with patients and to act professional at least while at work. I don't know the other two ladies names but ask my doctor and Lisa I was also shocked to see that /Lisa was not wearing a face mask but she did tell me she was going to go to the back and put one on. I know it would put me and others at ease when we come to visit the doctors office if you guys would do the temperature at the front door...
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912069022
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cu-Chiam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cu-Chiam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cu-Chiam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cu-Chiam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cu-Chiam.
