Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Mary A. Nasso DDS & Eleanor J. Olsen Ddspc4546 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 967-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Cherofsky 3 months ago for a breast augmentation and it was the best thing i have ever done! He and his team made the process so easy. My augmentation came out amazing, with the exact size i wanted and such an easy recovery. I highly recommend him and will be sending everyone i know to him! Thank you again to Dr Cherofsky and his office!
About Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
