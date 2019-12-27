See All Plastic Surgeons in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Alan Chen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Chen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Aesthetica Chicago Associates in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
10 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
10 (481)
View Profile
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
8 (84)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetica Chicago Associates
    6311 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-9527
  2. 2
    Joliet Outpatient Center LLC
    823 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 103, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 730-9888
  3. 3
    True MedSpa
    410 E Lincoln Hwy Fl 1, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 462-5544
  4. 4
    Silver Cross Pavilion
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-9527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?

    Dec 27, 2019
    I met Dr. Chen at Silver Cross Hospital after suffering a horrific hand injury where I cut four tendons two nerves and an artery. The emergency room doctor couldn't stop the bleeding. Dr. Chen was call in and he made temporary repairs. I've had two surgery's over the past 6 months I'm very happy with the work he did on my hand. His staff is the best and his assistant Emily is very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Chen for any surgery you may need. They work hand in hand with Midwest Hand Clinic.
    CRAIG BARNES — Dec 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Chen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Chen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chen to family and friends

    Dr. Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Chen, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689878480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Chen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.