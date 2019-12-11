Overview

Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Cascade Orthopaedics in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.