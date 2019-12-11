See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Auburn, WA
Dr. Alan Chen, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Cascade Orthopaedics in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cascade Imaging
    122 3RD ST NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 833-7750
    Cascade Orthopaedics
    126 Auburn Ave Ste 200, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 288-2140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myalgia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Dr Chen uses effective and low risk procedures to treat pain. I have deferred surgery and instead found relief from trigger point injections, radiofrequency ablation along with referrals to physical therapy and chiropractic assessment. Dr Chen is a good listener and explains how the mind and body work together in recommending treatment alternatives. He encourages me to use exercise and reduce stress as well to manage pain.
    Phil G in Auburn — Dec 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Chen, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

