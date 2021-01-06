Overview

Dr. Alan Chelius, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Chelius works at Redding Hospital Medical Group in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.