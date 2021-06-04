Dr. Alan Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chapman, MD
Dr. Alan Chapman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Alan J. Chapman Jr. MD9055 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 344-3095
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chapman is brilliant and has a wonderful manner with his patients.
About Dr. Alan Chapman, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245239177
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Baylor
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
