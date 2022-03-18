Dr. Alan Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Chang via Doylestown's Open Access Colonoscopy. The entire process went great. Dr Chang explained everything both before and after, and I had plenty of time to ask questions.
About Dr. Alan Chang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
