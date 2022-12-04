Overview

Dr. Alan Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC|Dartmouth Medical School|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California / Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Chang works at Escondido - Grand Avenue Office in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

