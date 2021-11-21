Dr. Alan Chanales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chanales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Chanales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Chanales works at
Locations
Alan S. Chanales M.d.15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 205, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chanales treated my wife 23 years ago for a life-threatening pulmonary disease. I am convince we could have never found a better pulmonologist anywhere. My wife's illness last 3 months. The ICU nurses told me when we first brought her in, "Dr. Chanales will do everything he can for your wife. They were right. My wife survived the illness (ARDS), which has a survival rate of 50 pct.
About Dr. Alan Chanales, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1093719023
Education & Certifications
- V A New Jersey Health Care System - East Orange
- Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chanales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanales works at
Dr. Chanales has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chanales speaks Hebrew.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanales.
