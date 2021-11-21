Overview

Dr. Alan Chanales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Chanales works at ALAN S. CHANALES M.D. in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.