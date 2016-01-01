Dr. Alan Chait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chait, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Chait, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Chait works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chait?
About Dr. Alan Chait, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1932299898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chait using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chait works at
Dr. Chait has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.