Dr. Alan Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with OHSU|Oregon Health Science University|Oregon Health Science University|Oregon Health Science University
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5334Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff, from diagnosis to post operative were by far the most caring and talented group I’ve been in the care of. 7 years later, with no change in condition, I’m a happy patient!
About Dr. Alan Burke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1992703417
Education & Certifications
- OHSU|Oregon Health Science University|Oregon Health Science University|Oregon Health Science University
- Emory University Program|Emory University Program|Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
