Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc., LLC519 Broadway At 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (551) 214-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alan and his staff are the best !! I? have advised several people that were looking for a good critical care dr to go to Dr Burghauser & they were all satisfied with the care they received. If you are looking for a dr who doesn’t rush you , who is kind , and who is the best. Dr Alan Burghauser is the dr you should go visit.
About Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Navajo and Spanish
- 1992806608
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel
- UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
