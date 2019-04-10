See All Rheumatologists in SUMMERVILLE, SC
Dr. Alan Brown, MD

Rheumatology
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Low Country Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Low Country Rheumatology
    2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 572-4840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 10, 2019
    Dr Brown has been treating my bout for over ten years. my uric levels in power normal range and I have not had a flare up for seven years. He is very personable with his patients. his professional knowledge too notch. I would give him the highest recommendation.
    Eric in Summerville, SC — Apr 10, 2019
    About Dr. Alan Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760590624
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Univ Sc
    • Eisenhower Army MC
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Low Country Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

