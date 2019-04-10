Dr. Alan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Low Country Rheumatology2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 572-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown has been treating my bout for over ten years. my uric levels in power normal range and I have not had a flare up for seven years. He is very personable with his patients. his professional knowledge too notch. I would give him the highest recommendation.
About Dr. Alan Brown, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc
- Eisenhower Army MC
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Rheumatology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
