Dr. Alan Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Department of Cardiology, Lutheran General Hospita1775 Dempster St # B-01, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (630) 527-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
25 years under his care. The most professional, personable and thorough doctor I have ever met. I confidently recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386698694
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- Loyola U Hosp
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
