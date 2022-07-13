Dr. Alan Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Brill, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Brill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Midland Ear Nose and Throat3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 130, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 744-7770
Palmetto Health Richland5 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently was treated by dr brill for fluid in my middle ear. Dr brill Was fantastic about explaining what he needed to do to treat me with an ear tube. Very gentle and I had amazing results!! I highly recommend dr brill
About Dr. Alan Brill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hosp
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brill has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
