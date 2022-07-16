Overview

Dr. Alan Briker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Briker works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.