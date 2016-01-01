See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Freeport, NY
Dr. Alan Brickman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Brickman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Brickman works at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Freeport, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Freeport Office
    155 W Merrick Rd Ste 101, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 379-3139
  2. 2
    Quality First Medical Care Pllc
    6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 603, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 851-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Alan Brickman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1104917343
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
