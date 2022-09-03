Dr. Alan Brau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Brau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Brau, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
Specialty Physician Associates3445 High Point Blvd Ste 202, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-8850
St. Luke's Hospital Sleep Disorders Center701 Ostrum St Fl 2, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brau is a highly competent doctor who shows genuine concern for his patients. He is a great listener and makes you feel heard. His treatments plans are highly personalized and he gives you a clear plan going forward. Previous to my visit with Dr Brau, I saw a different provider within the system for sleep disorders and left feeling defeated and dismissed. I felt shamed for voicing my concerns with the condescending, unnamed doctor. My appointment with Dr Brau couldn’t have been more different in the best possible way. It seems to be increasingly difficult to find doctors who take a genuine interest in helping patients navigate their conditions. I didn’t feel rushed. I feel like a heavy weight was finally lifted given my experience with other providers. I am so happy to have finally found Dr Brau. I recommend Dr Brau highly and without reservation. His office staff was also fantastic.
About Dr. Alan Brau, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134156938
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brau has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brau speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.