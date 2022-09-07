Overview

Dr. Alan Brackup, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Brackup works at Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.