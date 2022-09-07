See All Ophthalmologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Alan Brackup, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Brackup, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Brackup, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Brackup works at Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Langhorne Office
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 120, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 750-9400
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Surgery Specialists
    1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brackup?

    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Brackup Is amazing. He has done hair replacement surgery on me TWICE!!!!!! I HAVE HAIR! He and his staff are so friendly and professional yet everyone is so down to earth and kind truly caring about you when you walk thru their doors. They take the time to explain things to you. They always call you back. I can’t say enough kind things about them. They made my experience so much better than I ever imagined
    Jonie Naylor — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Brackup, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Brackup, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brackup to family and friends

    Dr. Brackup's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brackup

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Brackup, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Brackup, MD

    Specialties
    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417059908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Iowa Hosps Clins
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lafayette College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Brackup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brackup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brackup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brackup works at Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brackup’s profile.

    Dr. Brackup has seen patients for Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Brackup, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.