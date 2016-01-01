Dr. Alan Boyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Boyar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Boyar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Locations
Stone Oak19016 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 616-0882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Boyar, MD
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- St Francis Med Center
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyar.
