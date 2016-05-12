Overview

Dr. Alan Bowers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Bowers works at Family Doctors Clinic in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.