Dr. Boulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Boulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Boulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Boulos works at
Locations
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boulos is an amazing Doctor ! Saved my life 8 years ago and still going strong ! Suffered from a subarrachnoid brain hemorrhage.. Can't say enough about how great he is !
About Dr. Alan Boulos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821090747
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hospital- Kaledia Health
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulos works at
Dr. Boulos has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.