Overview

Dr. Alan Boulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Boulos works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.