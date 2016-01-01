See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Alan Bolnick, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Bolnick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy OB/GYN Ctr
    515 Abbott Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 828-3520
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Stillbirth Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Alan Bolnick, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1629074901
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Bolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bolnick’s profile.

    Dr. Bolnick has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

