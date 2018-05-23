Overview

Dr. Alan Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Block works at Columbus Podiatry & Surgery, Inc in Columbus, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.