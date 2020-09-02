See All Podiatrists in Northville, MI
Overview

Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Bloch works at Northville Podiatry in Northville, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and South Lyon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northville Podiatry
    422 N Center St Ste B, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 449-7156
  2. 2
    Northville Podiatry- Farmington Hills Office
    23800 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 449-7156
  3. 3
    South Lyon Podiatry
    12660 10 Mile Rd Ste C, South Lyon, MI 48178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 449-7156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Positive experience. Timely and explained to me my issues and options to fix it.
    Jay — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1477551893
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pontiac Osteo Hosp
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

