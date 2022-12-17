Dr. Alan Blackburn II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Blackburn II, MD
Dr. Alan Blackburn II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Fluoroscopy Suite1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St Lucie West124 Sw Chamber Ct, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 288-2400
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Dr Blackburn is amazing!! I have been to several others in his field and he is by far the best! He takes time to explain things thoroughly, answers ALL my questions and let’s you decide what course of action you want him to take. A special kind of Doctor!
About Dr. Alan Blackburn II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588950547
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
