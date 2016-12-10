Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
He made me and my family feel comfortable. He was very respectful when it came to questions I asked and those of my wife.
About Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912937186
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- U Calif
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.