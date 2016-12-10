See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD

Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Birnbaum works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group
    1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-5757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Gene Summers in Clovis, CA — Dec 10, 2016
About Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912937186
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Calif
Internship
  • U Calif
Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Birnbaum works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Birnbaum’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

