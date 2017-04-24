Dr. Bier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Bier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Bier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bier works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees Stealy Cardiology2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
-
3
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Urgent C300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bier is the BEST! He has taken care of my husband through cardiovascular disease + Triple bypass surgery. He really cares about his patients and their families. We would wholeheartedly recommend him. He communicates very well to his patients + is very thorough + is just a very nice guy
About Dr. Alan Bier, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518975705
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
