Dr. Alan Biddinger, MD
Dr. Alan Biddinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Biddinger works at
Alan L. Biddinger M.D PhD6905 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 828-1100
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Dr. Biddinger is the best. He explains and treats you to the best of his ability. I tell everyone I know to go and see him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902902729
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
