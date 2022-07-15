Dr. Alan Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Berlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
Alan Joseph Berlin M.d.214 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 244-7874
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-8330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berlin is extremely knowledgeable, professional, kind and compassionate and commands perfection when it comes to the care and treatment of his patients. He identified my issue immediately and quickly performed surgery and was so kind and wonderful as he corrected my problem and alleviated my pain. I wouldn’t see anyone else.
About Dr. Alan Berlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
