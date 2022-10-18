Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
PCSD TMS Center277 Rancheros Dr Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 730-4540
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-4110
John E. Gaidry Medical Corp.956 10TH AVE, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 673-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is an exceptional listener. He gives very sound advice and is a good listener
About Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578519476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
