Dr. Alan Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Berg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alan M. Berg MD Inc. and Robert E Feinfield MD Inc.2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 208, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (626) 795-9793
- 2 2829 W Burbank Blvd Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 567-0348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
I had Custom LASIK with Dr. Berg. I'm just a few days out now, but so far I am very happy. I had a minor prescription and mild astigmatism. Dr Berg (along with his staff) were great during the consultation. Like any doctor Dr. Berg has a lot of patients and is short on time, but he did want to answer as many questions as he could while he was with me. My other questions were answered by his other staff which was fine by me. They are all very knowledgeable and seem to get every one of my questions multiple times a day. During surgery he was great at using his calming voice to get me at ease. He talked me through what was happening as he did it and reassured me of the surgery results at the end. The day after he looked me over and talked to me about how I was feeling. The night of surgery I had some slight, but tolerable pain. The sleeping pills provided helped me get through most of it. The day after surgery my eyes feel pretty good and hopefully will get even better through the week.
About Dr. Alan Berg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992798920
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.