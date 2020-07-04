Overview

Dr. Alan Berg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Berg works at Berg-Feinfield Vision Correction in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.