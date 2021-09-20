Dr. Alan Benvenisty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benvenisty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Benvenisty, MD
Dr. Alan Benvenisty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Alan I. Benvenisty440 W 114th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Benvenisty is a superb diagnostician and surgeon. He always has his patients’ best interest at heart.
About Dr. Alan Benvenisty, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1083765721
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- General Surgery
Dr. Benvenisty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benvenisty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benvenisty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benvenisty has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benvenisty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benvenisty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benvenisty.
