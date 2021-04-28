Dr. Baribeau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Baribeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Baribeau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Baribeau works at
Locations
Lasik Eye Institute Ltd7830 LOUIS PASTEUR DR, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3097
- 2 4025 E Southcross Blvd Bldg 4 Ste 20, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 692-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baribeau is very through and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Alan Baribeau, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Brooke AMC
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baribeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baribeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baribeau has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baribeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baribeau speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baribeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baribeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baribeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baribeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.