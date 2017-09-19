Dr. Balsam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Balsam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Balsam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Balsam works at
Locations
-
1
Medamerica Rehab Center Inc.3275 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (866) 200-4253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Balsam for years and I can assure you that he is one of the best endocrinologists I have ever been to. I have had a Partial-thyroidectomy due to a cancer scare. I struggled soon after my surgery when other doctors tried to adjust my levels accordingly to my own bodily needs. I felt like I was a rat in a medical lab. Instead of just turning me into a chart or just another number, Dr. Alan sincerely delivered the best medical attention towards my needs!
About Dr. Alan Balsam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1508922618
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balsam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsam.
