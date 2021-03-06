See All Cardiologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Alan Bakst, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Bakst, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center|Morningside Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr. Bakst works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida
    5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 567-7527
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bakst?

    Mar 06, 2021
    This is my first visit with Dr. Bakst. I was impressed with his expertise. Dr. Bakst is such experienced doctor, very nice to patient too. I really appreciate his advice and medical treatment on my nose breath problem.
    Zhao — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Bakst, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275580185
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Morningside Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
