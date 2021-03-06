Dr. Alan Bakst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Bakst, MD
Dr. Alan Bakst, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center|Morningside Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 567-7527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This is my first visit with Dr. Bakst. I was impressed with his expertise. Dr. Bakst is such experienced doctor, very nice to patient too. I really appreciate his advice and medical treatment on my nose breath problem.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1275580185
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Morningside Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Bakst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakst has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakst speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.