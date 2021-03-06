Overview

Dr. Alan Bakst, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center|Morningside Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery



Dr. Bakst works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.