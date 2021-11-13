See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Alan Bain, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Bain, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Bain works at Chicago Hlth/Wellness Alliance in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downtown Office
    8 S Michigan Ave Ste 1301, Chicago, IL 60603 (312) 236-3169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Acute Bronchitis
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Acute Bronchitis

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2021
    Been seeing Dr. Bain for years and I luv his holistic approach. Highly recommend him. Appreciate his knowledge about nutrition, vitamins etc.
    MollyS — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Bain, DO

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1477695286
    Education & Certifications

    University of Illinois Hospital
    Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
    CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bain works at Chicago Hlth/Wellness Alliance in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bain’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

