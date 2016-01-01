Dr. Alan Baer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Baer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4646
Johns Hopkins Sjogren's Center5200 Eastern Ave Ste 4000, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1887
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baer has seen patients for Sjögren's Syndrome, Gout and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.