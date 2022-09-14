Overview

Dr. Alan Babigian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Connecticut Combined Hand Surgery



Dr. Babigian works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.