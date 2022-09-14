Dr. Alan Babigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Babigian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Babigian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Connecticut Combined Hand Surgery
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, having 2 surgeries, and 1 more upcoming , I'm at ease knowing I'm in great hands with Dr.Babigian and staff, kind, caring, puts your worries at ease
About Dr. Alan Babigian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Connecticut Combined Hand Surgery
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
Dr. Babigian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babigian has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Babigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.