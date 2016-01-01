Dr. Babb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Babb, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Babb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1266 PERRY HILL RD, Montgomery, AL 36109 Directions (334) 224-3046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Babb, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083722573
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Babb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.