Dr. Alan Babb, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (24)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Babb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1266 PERRY HILL RD, Montgomery, AL 36109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 224-3046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Overweight
Obesity
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  
Bronchitis
Bunion
  
Bursitis
  
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
  
Hammer Toe
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Hernia
  
Hives
  
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(24)

About Dr. Alan Babb, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083722573
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Babb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Babb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Babb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.